Malcolm Jenkins fined $12,500 for criticizing officials

On the opening kickoff of last Sunday’s game between the Eagles and Cowboys, the Eagles challenged the ruling that Cowboys kickoff returner Jourdan Lewis was down before fumbling the ball away.

Replays showed Lewis was down, but the official ruling was that there was no clear recovery by the defense despite the fact that only Eagles players were around the ball. Safety Malcolm Jenkins responded to that by saying the replay official should stay off the bottle.

In a fairly unsurprising development given Jenkins’ comment, the league responded by penalizing Jenkins’ bank account this week.

Per multiple reports, Jenkins has been fined $12,500 for his comment. Word of that fine led to a lot of angry responses on social media that Jenkins tried to channel toward a more productive end.