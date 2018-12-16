Marlon Mack knew it would be a good day early

Getty Images

Colts running back Marlon Mack gashed the Cowboys for a career-high 139 yards and two touchdowns. And he knew from the get-go that special things were happening.

Mack explained to PFT by phone after the 23-0 victory that it was immediately obvious that the offense would move the ball well on the Dallas defense.

“From the first series, I knew today would be a big day,” Mack said.

The drive began with others getting the ball on the first two plays. Mack then reeled off runs of 19, 6, and 7 yards before eventually plunging in from the one to make the score 7-0. And that’s all the points the home team needed.

Mack, who was a rookie during a rough year in 2017, said that this year’s offense is different because it can score points from anywhere on the field — and because the offensive line is setting the tone with a work ethic that carries over to the rest of the offense.

It also helped to have former Cowboys linebackers coach Matt Eberflus in the house. In addition to coordinating the Indy defense (he took the job when Josh McDaniels was slated to become the head coach), Mack said Eberflus’ knowledge of the Dallas defense helped prepare the Indy offense for what was to come.

What came was an obliteration of the Cowboys, sending them to their worst loss of the season — and their first shutout since 2003.