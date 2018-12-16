Matt Patricia says the big bad word on postgame radio show

Getty Images

Lions coach Matt Patricia was working blue in his postgame radio interview, and not the Honolulu kind.

Via Nate Atkins of MLive.com, Patricia dropped one of George Carlin’s seven during his postgame appearance on the team’s postgame show on WJR radio.

Asked how he planned to keep the team motivated now that they’re eliminated from playoff contention, Patricia let one slip.

“Look, for us, it’s not different. We go out, we compete, we try to win and we try to f—ing get better every week,” Patricia replied.

To be honest, it’s probably a small miracle more coaches don’t let more big profanities slide into live broadcasts, as the football industry is not one which is marked by the gentility of its language. These guys swear. A lot.

But for Patricia, it’s another small thing that could be a sign of a greater strain that’s showing. Earlier this year, he snapped at a reporter about his posture at a press conference (Narrator voice: “It wasn’t really about the guy’s posture, or his #%$&-ing posture.”).

The Lions are 5-9 in Patricia’s first season in charge, having lost six of their last eight. They fired the last guy because he kept going 9-7, and he never went worse than 7-9.

Jim Caldwell also didn’t require a seven-second delay.