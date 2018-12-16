Mike Zimmer: Offense is easy when you get 5-6 yards a pop

Getty Images

The Vikings played their first game with Kevin Stefanski in the offensive coordinator job on Sunday and the fact that they won 41-17 likely tells you what kind of reaction he got from his boss after his first day.

Head coach Mike Zimmer said Stefanski “never got panicked at all during the day” and was particularly happy to see the commitment to the running game that he’s asked to see in the past. Dalvin Cook ran 19 times for 136 yards and Latavius Murray added 68 yards on 15 carries.

“He handled it well,” Zimmer said at his postgame press conference. “I met with him last night. I met with him Friday afternoon, throughout the week. He was always calm and collected. I think Kevin knew what I wanted so I think that was part of it. There was many times there that he said, “I’m going to run the ball here. I’m going to run the ball here.” I think our offensive line appreciated the support. It’s easy when you’re getting five and six [yards] a pop.”

The Vikings got nine sacks and some nice plays on special teams to go with their resurgent offensive effort and replicating that package the next two weeks will get them back in the playoffs.