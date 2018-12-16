Monday MRI coming on Frank Gore’s sprained foot

AP

Dolphins running back Frank Gore has been one of the few bright spots for the Miami offense this year. There’s a chance, however, that his year could be over.

Per a league source, Gore suffered a sprained foot on Sunday in Minnesota. X-rays were negative, but an MRI will be performed on Monday.

The goal will be to determine whether and to what extent Gore suffered damage to the ligaments in that foot, with the goal of determining whether Gore will be available down the stretch.

Gore has started all 14 games this year, and he has generated 722 rushing yards. Last week against the Patriots, Gore generated 92 rushing yards.