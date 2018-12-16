Packers lose Aaron Jones to knee injury

AP

The Packers will be without their top running back for the rest of today’s game.

Green Bay running back Aaron Jones suffered a knee injury in the first half, and the Packers announced at the start of the second half that he has been ruled out for the rest of the game.

The Packers are down 14-3, and if they lose their playoff hopes will go from slim to none. If Jones’ knee is bad enough that it could affect him into next year, that would add insult to injury.

Jamaal Williams will carry the load for the Packers the rest of the way.