Patriots strike right back and the game is on in Pittsburgh

Getty Images

The Steelers offense needed just over six minutes to get on the board on Sunday.

The Patriots needed two minutes to answer. Tom Brady took advantage of a confused Steelers defense and hit Chris Hogan on a crossing route that Hogan turned upfield for a 63-yard touchdown. Stephen Gostkowski had to hit a longer extra point after a penalty on New England’s first try, but put it through for a 7-7 tie.

The pass to Hogan was the third that Brady threw on the opening Patriots possession as he opened with short completions to Rex Burkhead and Cordarrelle Patterson. The Steelers had too many men on the field on third down and they still looked lost before the snap that led to Hogan’s touchdown.

It’s back to the Steelers now and we’ll see if the defenses can come up with something better their next time out.