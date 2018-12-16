Patriots take a very large page from the college playbook

Getty Images

For years, college football teams have been using large poster boards with various photos and images to communicate with the players on the field. Last weekend, the Patriots dipped a toe in that specific pool.

As explained by Phil Perry of NBCSportsBoston.com, the Patriots last week at Miami held up a three-by-three-foot board with the number 84 in red and an image of the Road Runner. The message came prior to a New England punt, and it apparently was a message to receiver/running back Cordarrelle Patterson to stay on the field and serve as a gunner.

But it raises a real question about whether the Patriots (and, inevitably if the Patriots do it, other teams) will be begin utilizing large boards with simple images that send complex signals.

Given that the offense and defense both use direct communication systems from the sideline to the player with the green-dotted helmet (quarterback on offense and, typically, middle linebacker on defense), the boards become most relevant on special-teams plays. And for Patterson, who takes plenty of reps of offense, it makes sense to give him a clear, visible message before he runs to the sideline, only to learn that he needs to run back to the field.

Beyond special teams, the boards would have limited application. In some situations, like running or defending against a two-minute offense, it could be a nice supplement. And if the Patriots are going to cross that bridge, others will surely follow. Especially since those boards could become potential revenue generators based on the images and logos selected by the teams.

I’m kidding about that last part. I think.