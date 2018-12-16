Rams remember Todd Gurley is on their roster

Getty Images

A week ago, the Bears were able to derail the Rams offense, by making sure Todd Gurley wasn’t a factor.

The Rams weren’t going to let that happen two weeks in a row.

Thanks to a heavy early workload for their workhorse back, the Rams are up 7-3 on the Eagles.

Gurley just scored his 20th touchdown of the year, a 5-yard touchdown run. But the emphasis is clear, as Gurley has touched the ball on 10 of their 16 offensive plays.

Considering he’s their best offensive player, it’s a sound strategy.