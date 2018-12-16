Ravens take lead just before halftime

AP

The Ravens aren’t running what you’d call a traditional offense.

But within the narrow constraints of what they’re trying to do, they’re doing it well enough.

Rookie quarterback Lamar Jackson has picked it up a bit in the second quarter, and the Ravens have taken a 10-9 lead on the Buccaneers.

Jackson is 11-of-16 passing for 102 yards and a touchdown, taking few chances but not making mistakes either. He’s added a team-high 40 rushing yards on seven carries.

While the passing game isn’t much to look at, he did move them downfield quickly for a field goal just before the end of the half, the kind of drive he needs to deliver while the Ravens are playing good defense. It’s not flashy, but it’s effective, as the Ravens have been lately as they push for a playoff berth (if not the division title).