Report: Alex Smith out of hospital

The most recent report about Washington quarterback Alex Smith‘s health is a lot more encouraging than the previous ones.

A little more than a week ago, word broke that Smith was dealing with a post-operative infection in his leg after surgery to repair the broken tibia and fibula he suffered on November 18. The infection required further surgical intervention as doctors tried to get everything under control.

It appears they were able to do that. ESPN reports that Smith has been released from the hospital and will continue to recover from the leg injuries on an outpatient basis.

Smith’s health remains the issue of immediate concern, but thoughts about his playing future are always going to be part of the picture. The report indicates optimism that Smith will be able to play again, although there isn’t certainty and it will be some time before there’s clarity about where things stand on that front.