Robert Kraft visits Tree of Life Synagogue

Getty Images

On Sunday, the Patriots play the Steelers in Pittsburgh. A day earlier, Patriots owner Robert Kraft visited the site of a mass shooting in Pittsburgh’s Squirrel Hill neighborhood.

As explained by Mike Reiss of ESPN.com, Kraft paid respects at the location of the murder of 11 in late October. He then worshipped with the congregation at the synagogue’s temporary location.

Kraft spoke during the services, and he surprised a boy during his bar mitzvah with four tickets to Sunday’s game.

Receiver Julian Edelman will wear cleats honoring the victims when the Patriots face the Steelers at 4:25 p.m. ET.