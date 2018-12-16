Steelers officially make James Conner inactive against Patriots

AP

The Steelers opened the week by saying running back James Conner had a chance to play against the Patriots, but the door closed bit by bit as the week went on.

Conner was listed as questionable on Friday and downgraded to doubtful on Saturday before officially being ruled out of the game 90 minutes ahead of their game against the Patriots. Jaylen Samuels and former Patriot Stevan Ridley will be available in the backfield for Pittsburgh.

Safety Marcus Allen, cornerback Brian Allen, tackle Zach Banner, linebacker Olasunkanmi Adeniyi, quarterback Mason Rudolph and defensive end L.T. Walton round out the inactives for the home team.

Defensive tackle Danny Shelton was scratched by the Patriots again this week. Linebacker Elandon Roberts is active after being added to the injury report on Saturday while defensive lineman Keionta Davis, cornerback Duke Dawson, safety Obi Melifonwu, defensive end Derek Rivers, offensive lineman James Ferentz and tight end Jacob Hollister join Shelton on the inactive list.