Steelers open up with Ben Roethlisberger TD pass

Getty Images

Jaylen Samuels has been thrust into a prominent role for the Steelers late in his rookie season and he responded well on the opening drive against the Patriots.

Samuels had four carries for 39 yards and a catch for 10 yards as Pittsburgh quickly moved the ball into the red zone. They wound up with a third down on the New England 5-yard-line and Ben Roethlisberger hit tight end Vance McDonald with a touchdown.

Chris Boswell put his recent struggles on hold long enough to make the extra point and the Steelers are up 7-0 with just under nine minutes to play in the first quarter.

Roethlisberger completed six-of-seven passes on the drive, including a pair to wide receiver Eli Rogers. Rogers was added to the active roster this week and is playing in his first game of the season.