Steelers parlay pass interference call into 14-7 lead

The Steelers and Patriots traded touchdowns on their first possessions and traded punts on their second and before the Steelers have found their way back to the end zone.

Ben Roethlisberger hit Antonio Brown for a 17-yard touchdown pass three minutes into the second quarter to give Pittsburgh a 14-7 lead at Heinz Field.

The touchdown came one play after a pass interference penalty that few in New England are likely to praise as a good call. Cornerback Jonathan Jones was running with Steelers wide receiver Eli Rogers on the sideline when the ball fell incomplete and the contact that drew a flag didn’t appear to be particularly egregious.

It was judged to be enough for a flag, however, and now the Patriots are up for their chance to keep the pattern going in the first half.