Steelers take 14-7 lead into halftime

The Steelers led the Patriots by seven points at halftime of a Week 15 home last season, but couldn’t hold on for a win.

They’ll be trying to make sure history doesn’t repeat itself on Sunday. The Steelers scored on two of their first three possessions and lead the Patriots 14-7 after 30 minutes of action at Heinz Field.

Ben Roethlisberger threw touchdown passes to account for both of Pittsburgh’s scores and Jaylen Samuels has stepped up at running back with 70 yards on seven carries. The Steelers passed on a chance to run more offensive plays at the end of the half when they opted not to use a timeout when the Patriots faced a fourth down near midfield. The Patriots lined up to run an offensive play and then ran the punt team on, but Pittsburgh let the clock run down before the Patriots kicked the ball away.

Roethlisberger did let another potential scoring chance slip away when he threw to a well-covered JuJu Smith-Schuster on a second quarter pass that was intercepted by safety Duron Harmon. Harmon iced last year’s win by picking Roethlisberger off in the end zone and now has four career interceptions against Pittsburgh.

The Patriots haven’t turned the ball over, but they’ve punted four times since opening the game with a quick touchdown drive. That amounted to just under 11 minutes of possession and the Patriots are only on pace to run 44 offensive plays, so that’s a good place for them to look for changes as they try to spoil another Sunday in Pittsburgh.