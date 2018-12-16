Sunday morning one-liners

Getty Images

Looking for purpose in the final weeks of the Bills season.

The Dolphins hope to ride the momentum from last week’s game-ending touchdown.

Said Patriots linebackers coach Brian Flores, “We’ve got to do a better job of getting off blocks, got to do a better job with our angles in the secondary. It’s something we’re going to spend a lot of time on.”

Jets WR Robby Anderson was one play short on Saturday.

A look at which other Week 15 games will impact the Ravens’ playoff chances.

The Bengals are committing too many penalties.

Browns S Jabrill Peppers picked a good time for his first career sack.

Sunday’s game could be a make or break one for the Steelers.

The Texans aren’t terribly worried about RB Lamar Miller‘s injury.

Assessing defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus’ impact on the Colts.

Who will be the Jaguars quarterback in 2019?

Titans LB Sharif Finch wears No. 56 in honor of Lawrence Taylor and will face Taylor’s team on Sunday.

A negative take on Broncos coach Vance Joseph’s call for a field goal in the fourth quarter.

RB Damien Williams has found a spot in the Chiefs offense.

Chargers RB Melvin Gordon apologized to fantasy football players who have him on their teams.

Facing the Bengals adds some emotion for Raiders defensive coordinator Paul Guenther.

Cowboys LB Sean Lee is expected back in the lineup on Sunday.

The Giants’ wide receivers will have to step up with Odell Beckham out.

Eagles quarterbacks coach Press Taylor will see his brother on Sunday.

Tracing the downturn for the Washington defense.

Will Bears DT Akiem Hicks wind up in the Pro Bowl?

DE Romeo Okwara is making the most of his chance with the Lions.

Could Joe Philbin stick as the Packers head coach?

What will the Vikings offense look like on Sunday?

Falcons WR Julio Jones will face off with Patrick Peterson this weekend.

DT Kawann Short isn’t expected to be in the Panthers lineup on Monday.

Said Saints DE Marcus Davenport of recovering from a foot injury, “I feel like, in ways, I did have to learn again. But also, I’ve grown more in my mental understanding of the game. Even then, physically, I’ve gotten better.”

Not much has gone right for the Buccaneers over the last decade.

A plea for Cardinals WR Larry Fitzgerald to put off retirement.

The Rams have avoided losing streaks under head coach Sean McVay.

Assessing the impact of RB Matt Brieda’s return on the 49ers’ running game.

Seahawks WR Doug Baldwin can catch up with Richard Sherman again on Sunday.