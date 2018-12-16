T.Y. Hilton, Sean Lee active for Colts-Cowboys matchup

Getty Images

The Colts will have their top wide receiver on the field for Sunday’s game and the Cowboys will have linebacker Sean Lee in the lineup as they try to slow the Indianapolis offense.

T.Y. Hilton did not practice all week as he dealt with an ankle injury, which marked the third straight week that Hilton has missed practice time and the third different injury that landed him on the injury report. Hilton wound up listed as questionable for the second week in a row and, just like last week, he’s in the lineup.

Hilton had nine catches for 199 yards in last Sunday’s win over Houston.

Lee is active for the first time since Week Nine as he’s gotten the green light to return from his hamstring injury. Rookie Leighton Vander Esch played well in Lee’s absence and is expected to retain a significant role on defense with the veteran back in action.