Taylor Lewan fined for flipping off sky cam

Titans left tackle Taylor Lewan avoided a penalty Sunday, so maybe he’ll avoid a fine this week.

Then again, his fines over the past two weeks went unpenalized.

Lewan’s most recent fine came for making an obscene gesture at a camera during the nationally televised victory over the Jaguars last week. The league docked him $13,369.

Lewan was lying on his back as team doctors checked him out. As the sky cam lowered over him to get an overhead shot, Lewan raised his middle finger.

Seattle safety Earl Thomas received the same fine early in the season after flipping off the Seahawks’ sideline as he was carted off the field.

A week ago, the league docked Lewan $26,739 for unsportsmanlike conduct for confronting officials after the game. He pointed at every official and cursed them for trying to “ruin it” for the Titans in their victory over the Jets.

Lewan has played a big role in Derrick Henry‘s past two games when Henry rushed for 238 yards and four touchdowns against the Jaguars on Dec. 6 and 170 yards and two touchdowns against the Giants on Sunday.