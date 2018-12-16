Titans shut out Giants 17-0, improve to 8-6 on season

AP

The Titans remain on the outside of the playoff picture, but they are in position to push their way in if they keep winning.

Tennessee got two touchdowns from Derrick Henry and a dominating performance by their defense in a 17-0 win over the Giants on a wet day at MetLife Stadium. They will return home to host Washington in Week 16 and they will close out the regular season by hosting the Colts in what could be a play-in game for a playoff berth.

If the Titans do get in for the second straight year, Henry will be a big reason for advancing. He followed up last Sunday’s 238 yards and four touchdowns with those two touchdowns and 170 more yards on Sunday. Henry’s 33 carries were the most of his NFL career and Dion Lewis got seven totes of his own as the Titans kept forcing the Giants to try to stop them on the ground.

The Giants couldn’t do it and they couldn’t match Tennessee’s success. Saquon Barkley picked up just 31 yards on 14 carries and a passing game without Odell Beckham was little threat to the Titans over the course of the afternoon. Eli Manning picked up 67 meaningless passing yards on the final drive of the game, but was 14-of-30 for 162 yards with two turnovers when the game was in any kind of doubt.

Manning also turned the ball over twice as the Giants looked like the team they were in the first half of the season rather than the one that had won four of their last five games. They’ll try to help the Titans out and avoid their fourth 10-loss season in the last five by beating the Colts on the road next weekend.