Titans turn Eli Manning fumble into 14-0 lead

The Giants offense didn’t gain many yards in the first half, but they were able to avoid turnovers.

That hasn’t been the case in the second half. Eli Manning lost the ball while being sacked by Kamalei Correa in the third quarter and Jurrell Casey fell on the ball to give the Titans possession on the Giants’ 14-yard-line. The Giants defense held twice after Derrick Henry ran the ball to lip of the end zone, but a facemask penalty by Josh Mauro gave Tennessee new life.

Henry took advantage with his second rushing touchdown of the afternoon and the Titans now lead 14-0 with just over two minutes left in the third. Henry is up to 151 rushing yards and has scored the last six touchdowns for Tennessee.

Manning’s fumble was his second turnover of the day and it’s been a miserable one for the veteran quarterback. Manning is 12-of-27 for 154 yards and has been sacked three times while playing without both Odell Beckham and any support from the running game.