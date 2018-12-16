Tyler Boyd tops 1,000 yards, puts Bengals up on Raiders

AP

When you’re in the situation the Bengals are in, you take the good news where you can get it.

Though they’re playing in what looks like a half-empty stadium, on a cold and dreary day, against an opponent even worse than they are, they’re at least winning.

They’ve gotten out to a 7-0 lead on the Raiders, thanks to Jeff Driskel‘s touchdown pass to Tyler Boyd.

Boyd also topped the 1,000-yard mark for the season, as he continues to prove to be a dangerous weapon regardless of quarterback. Via Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com, that makes him the first non-A.J. Green wideout to top 1,000 yards for the Bengals since Chad Johnson did it in 2009, and Boyd celebrated his touchdown with a reprise of Johnson’s Riverdance celebration.