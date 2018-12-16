Vernon Davis evaluated for head/neck injury, Washington trails 10-6

Getty Images

Washington came into Sunday’s game without tight end Jordan Reed and now they’ve seen another one head to the bench with an injury.

Tight end Vernon Davis is called questionable to return after leaving to be evaluated for a head or neck injury. Davis left the game after being hit by Jaguars cornerback A.J. Bouye on the first possession of the third quarter.

Bouye was flagged for hitting a defenseless receiver and the 15 yards that came with that flag helped Washington to its longest drive of the day. Josh Johnson scrambled for one first down and threw for two others, but a pair of incompletions led to Dustin Hopkins trying his second field goal of the day.

That leaves the Jaguars up 10-6 as they wait for their first offensive possession of the second half.