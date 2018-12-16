Vikings off to quick start on offense

AP

Clearly, it was all John DeFilippo’s fault. Or something.

A week after firing their offensive coordinator, the Vikings offense looked sharp to open their game against the Dolphins, driving quickly for a touchdown and a 7-0 lead.

The Vikings went 76 yards in six plays to start the game, and four of those were runs, as coach Mike Zimmer wanted to get his team back to a more traditional footing. One of the other passes was a quick one to running back Dalvin Cook, who took it 27 yards. All that set up Kirk Cousins‘ 13-yard scoring pass to Stefon Diggs.

We’ll see over the course of the day if it holds up, but it’s clear that they wanted the ball in Cook’s hands more often, and that new play-caller Kevin Stefanski is making his boss happy by doing so.