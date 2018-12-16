Xavier Su’a-Filo headed to hospital for eye injury

Getty Images

Cowboys right guard Xavier Su'a-Filo is on his way to an Indianapolis hospital for further examination of an eye injury, according to Kristi Scales of the team’s radio broadcast team.

Su’a-Filo was poked in the eye on a fourth-down play on the goal line when the Colts dropped Ezekiel Elliott for a 2-yard loss. Su’a-Filo’s eye already was bruised and swollen by the time an ophthalmologist examined him, via Scales.

Adam Redmond has replaced Su’a-Filo.

The Cowboys already were playing without right guard Zack Martin, who is out with a knee injury. Rookie Connor Williams, who began the season as the starter at left guard, is playing for Martin.

The Cowboys have allowed two sacks, failed to convert the fourth down deep in Indianapolis territory and earned three holding calls. Officials have cited Williams, left tackle Tyron Smith and center Joe Looney for penalties, with Looney’s negating a fourth-down conversion in the third quarter.

The Colts lead 17-0.