Zygi Wilf: We’re very happy with Mike Zimmer

The Vikings fired offensive coordinator John DeFilippo after losing to the Seahawks last Monday night, but they rebounded for a lopsided win over the Dolphins on Sunday and the message after the game was not one of more changes on the horizon.

Vikings owner Zygi Wilf was asked about head coach Mike Zimmer’s status after the win, which leaves them in playoff position with a 7-6-1 record. Wilf said “you shouldn’t even ask that question” before answering it with a strong show of support for the head coach.

“We’re very happy with the coach and the entire coaching staff,” Wilf said, via the Pioneer Press. “It’s great to be in this position in December, that’s for sure. I’m very proud we stepped up and answered any questions about who we were as a team. I think we showed we were one of the best and can beat anyone on any given day.”

Zimmer is now 46-31-1 in his fifth season as the Vikings head coach. He’s trying to take the team to the playoffs for the third time.

  1. Thrilled to hear it. Fans loved Zimmer a year ago. It’s a shame to see how quickly some fans will turn on a coach or player.

  2. Ridiculous that fans and media are putting Zim on the hot seat. He’s the best coach we’ve had since Bud Grant. Defense is always great… The schedule was brutal this year. Do you fans forget the days of Mike Tice, Brad Childress and Leslie Frazier? Zim is not the problem SMH

  3. The team has talent and has a chance at the postseason. Getting back to their true identity on offense sure helped don’t ya think!

  6. Great ownership! Green has a better winning percentage so Zimmer is 3rd right now, those are the FACTS. I’m glad the defense is top notch but they need to get more turnovers! The offensive play calling was better but still needs some adjusting to add more wheel routes for Cook because that semi lateral is terrifying & terrible. More max protects & bombs with Diggs, Robinson & Thielen.

  8. chris1cat says:
    December 16, 2018 at 6:52 pm
  9. Another huge sack day…..this D is #1 in the NFL 3rd down. Way underrated and I like it that way.
    It’s funny how a complimentary offense can lead to a huge margin of victory.

  10. packertruth
    Dec 16, 2018, 6:58 PM EST
    As a Packer fan, I’m happy Ziggy’s happy.
    Zzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzz
    Wake me up and let me know the last time that the Packers beat the Vikings…..It’s now years.
    Yes we are all happy too.

  15. It is unfortunate these questions are being asked just because we’ve taken a step back this year. It’s not easy to come into a season with new OC and new QB and have a seamless transition. Especially if the OC is not the right fit. He identified that and made a change. Looks like a good decision so far. Still some work to do but enjoyed watching some execution on offense today.

  18. Zimmer was never the problem, it was DeFillipo and his play calling, and Cousins not being able to be hit without fumbling the ball. How many other head coaches would release a rookie kicker after 2 games, and his OC in his first season with the team 13 games in? Not many. Zimmer has cahones that many coaches only wish they had.

  20. cheeseisfattening says:
    December 16, 2018 at 7:26 pm

    In Zimmer I trust.
    You’ll get no fans in mass turning on Zimmer like the Packer fans did to McCarthy.

    +++++

    It seems like you are trying to convince yourself by re-posting this every 14 minutes.

  22. Frazier28/7 says:
    December 16, 2018 at 7:14 pm
    Hopefully he’s our head coach for as long as he wants to coach.
    ———-
    Nope. That’s a bad precedent.
    If Zimmer has losing seasons, he shouldn’t be coaching as long as he wants.

