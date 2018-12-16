Zygi Wilf: We’re very happy with Mike Zimmer

Getty Images

The Vikings fired offensive coordinator John DeFilippo after losing to the Seahawks last Monday night, but they rebounded for a lopsided win over the Dolphins on Sunday and the message after the game was not one of more changes on the horizon.

Vikings owner Zygi Wilf was asked about head coach Mike Zimmer’s status after the win, which leaves them in playoff position with a 7-6-1 record. Wilf said “you shouldn’t even ask that question” before answering it with a strong show of support for the head coach.

“We’re very happy with the coach and the entire coaching staff,” Wilf said, via the Pioneer Press. “It’s great to be in this position in December, that’s for sure. I’m very proud we stepped up and answered any questions about who we were as a team. I think we showed we were one of the best and can beat anyone on any given day.”

Zimmer is now 46-31-1 in his fifth season as the Vikings head coach. He’s trying to take the team to the playoffs for the third time.