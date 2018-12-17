Aaron Jones may be done for year with knee injury

Getty Images

Aaron Jones established himself as the lead back in Green Bay this season, but his next appearance for the Packers may not take place until the new year.

Jones left Sunday’s loss to the Bears after four carries because he took a shot to the knee while cutting upfield in the first quarter. Jones’ leg was straight at the moment of impact and he said after the game that he felt that contributed to the issue.

“I feel like if it was bent, it wouldn’t have been as bad,” Jones said, via the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

Jones said the injury felt similar to one he suffered to his MCL during the 2017 season. He missed two games at that time and the fact that there are only two games left on the schedule this year suggests Jamaal Williams could be the lead back as the Packers play out the string.