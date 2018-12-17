Ahkello Witherspoon headed to IR

Getty Images

With only two games remaining, 49ers cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon has no chance to return from a right knee injury. So Witherspoon will finish the season on injured reserve, Kyle Shanahan told reporters Monday, via Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle.

The good news for Witherspoon is an MRI revealed no structural damage, only a sprained PCL.

Witherspoon left after only six plays Sunday.

Rookie Tarvarius Moore replaced Witherspoon and is expected to continue in that role the final two games.

Moore, a third-round pick, made seven tackles and defensed two passes in the victory over the Seahawks.