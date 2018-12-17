Bears extend run of worst-to-first transformations to 15 in 16 years

Getty Images

By winning their first NFC North title since 2010, the Chicago Bears became the latest team to complete a worst-to-first turnaround.

According to the NFL, the Bears have extended the run of teams going from worst to first to at least one accomplishing it to 15 times in 16 years. It underscores the extent to which hope exists for every NFL team in any given year, which is very good for the league.

The Texans are on track to join the Bears as another worst-to-first team, creating even more hope for the eight last-place teams from 2018 when 2019 approaches.

And the Bears still have a realistic shot at making their playoff berth count, with a chance to get the No. 2 seed and the talent and coaching to win multiple games in the postseason, possibly landing in Atlanta for a shot at the franchise’s first Super Bowl win since 1985.