Browns still have a chance, if not much of one

Browns fans will be using that Jim Carrey GIF all week.

Becuase while it might not be much of a chance, we’re saying they still have a mathematical chance to make the playoffs.

Via Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer, the Browns have a precise way to make the playoffs, even if it’s not a terribly likely one.

To enter the playoffs as the sixth seed, they first need to win out against the Bengals and Ravens to finish8-7-1, that part makes sense.

But the Ravens would also have to lose to the Chargers, to finish 8-8 and fall out of the race themselves. And the Dolphins would have to lose one more (Jaguars, at Bills) to also go 8-8.

This is where it gets weird. The Colts (home against the Giants) and Titans (home against Washington) need to lose next week, and then tie in their finale to go 8-7-1.

In a three-team tiebreaker with the Browns at 8-7-1, the Browns would emerge based on their record against common opponents.

“Every week is playoff week,” Browns safety Jabrill Peppers said. “You can’t look too far ahead. That’s how you slip up. You look at every game as a playoff game. We can only control what we can control.

“We know some people have to lose, but we have no control over that. The only thing we can control is going out there and win every game. You’ve got Cincy and home, and you’ve got the Ravens on the road. Two AFC North games. You know I’m excited, man. Go down to Baltimore on the East Coast, play those guys down there, and then Cincy comes to us first. So those are playoff games right there, and if God blesses us, he blesses us. But if not, this is good stepping-stones for next year.”

It’s been a bit since anyone in Cleveland has been able to say that, at least with a straight face.