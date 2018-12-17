Charles Woodson: All the hits are catching up to Tom Brady

December 17, 2018
Charles Woodson and Tom Brady go back a long way. They were teammates at Michigan, and the famous “tuck rule” play joins them forever in NFL history. And now, more than two decades after they became college teammates, Woodson wonders if we’re not finally seeing the beginning of the end of Brady.

Woodson said today on ESPN that he saw Brady appear in Pittsburgh on Sunday like the hits are taking a toll on his 41-year-old body, and he’s avoiding contact even at the expense of missing throws he used to make.

“I just think the NFL is catching up to Tom Brady,” Woodson said. “I think he’s actually starting to feel all the hits, all the sacks of the NFL. It happens to every player. It happened to myself as a player . . . at some point in time it just catches up with you.”

Woodson pointed to two plays, an interception that Brady tried to throw out of bounds and an incompletion on his last pass of the game, as plays that he thinks Brady would have made in the past.

“I think Tom Brady, he made that throw — awful interception that he threw,” Woodson said. “I felt like the last play he threw, I thought he had a chance to hit Cordarrelle Patterson in the back of the end zone if he just stepped into the pocket, but like I said, I think the hits are getting to him, and you see him trying to get the ball get out of his hand to avoid taking those hits.”

Although Brady has not played quite as well this year as he did last year, he remains one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. Woodson may be right that Brady has slipped a bit, but he is still better at age 41 than all but a handful of NFL starting quarterbacks.

  3. The two things We all are absolutely certain of is: Tom “Terrific” Brady will always be in The Game and He is: The Undisputed GOAT.

  4. Woodson is one of the all time greats, and he doesn’t just go around running his mouth. When he says something like this, I think he knows what he’s talking about. It really shouldn’t come as a shock. I expect this to be Tom’s final season. He isn’t the type to want to cause a distraction, so he’s probably not going to make an announcement until he’s played his last game. Two Michigan guys. M GO BLUE!

  5. He’s had the shiznit beat out of him his whole life . . . And he’s just feeling it now?!
    GOAT.

  7. I am one of the biggest Pats haters I know, and this is ridiculous. Every dam time people start chirping about Brady/Pats being done, they bounce right back. Dont be shocked if they still get the Bye because Im not sold on the Texans beating the Eagles next week.
    The Pats are still very capable of beating any team in the league. And what other playoff bound AFC team is really going to be favored over the Pats? The Pats have experience winning in the playoffs. Few other teams going this year do.

  10. Patrick Mahomes, will erase every positive QB record, and will be a surefire 1st ballot HOFer.
    Already the face of the league, people will forget all about Brady within 2 years, as Mahomes shows everyone, with ABSOLUTE certainty, that he is the true G.O.A.T

  11. Brady is not being protected by his best o-line so he is becoming very worried about the potential hints hence the happy feet. He has had a great career but has always been afraid of being hit….no matter what the fanboys say so I think Woodson is spot on. The fanboys are afraid their dreams are about to be flushed which they denied being possible.

  12. I have a feeling he gets beat worse at home than he does on the field most weeks. And I’m very sure that she doesnt stop when he turtles like they have to do on the field.
    He ain’t no GOAT but he sure knows how to turtle.

  13. Good point made by Woodson, bodies get worn down. Might be a good year for Brady to put the pads down. Injuries will come quicker and last longer. Maybe better to call it a career heathy than get knocked out.

    1. Brady is actually one the least sacked QB’s in NFL history. He’s rarely been sacked more than 30 times in a season.

    2. Woodson is talking about the hits from this year. Brady is feeling the hits (in 2018) because his body is aging and can’t tolerate the pain as well.

  15. If you saw the game yesterday there was one play where Brady actually flinched as he thought he’d be hit. I don’t ever remember seeing that before. He does and always has gone down to the ground asap as he always wants to avoid any contact at all

