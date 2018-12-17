Chris Boswell deletes his Twitter account after another missed field goal

AP

Steelers kicker Chris Boswell is struggling through a rough season, and when players are struggling, they often take abuse on social media. So Boswell has decided to bow out.

Boswell deleted his Twitter account, on which he had been posting @WizardOfBoz09, some time on Sunday night, after missing another field goal in Pittsburgh’s win over the Patriots.

Although Boswell was praised by Steelers coach Mike Tomlin after the game for shaking off his 32-yard miss and then making one from 48 yards late in the fourth quarter, he likely calculated that he just didn’t want to know what fans had to say on social media afterward.

It’s hard to blame him. A search of his name makes it easy to find many tweets in which people directed ugly, abusive language toward him. There ought to be no place for that anywhere, but unfortunately, if you want to avoid that kind of abuse, sometimes your only choice is to get off Twitter altogether.