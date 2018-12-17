Colts, Titans heading toward a Week 17 playoff play-in game

Getty Images

When the Colts and Titans meet in Tennessee in the final week of the season, it may be essentially a playoff game.

That’s because the Colts-Titans Week 17 game could easily put the winner in the playoffs and keep the loser home. Here’s what would need to happen in Week 16:

1. The Titans beat Washington at home.

2. The Colts beat the Giants at home.

3. The Chargers beat the Ravens at home.

That’s it. If those three things happen, then Colts-Titans in Week 17 becomes a playoff game, with the winner moving on and the loser going home. (The Colts would go to the playoffs if the teams tied.)

Given that the Titans, Colts and Chargers are all favored in Week 16, there’s a good chance of this happening. And if it does, Colts-Titans becomes the biggest game of the final week of the regular season.