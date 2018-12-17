DeShone Kizer doesn’t expect to play

Getty Images

Aaron Rodgers wants to play the final two games despite the Packers having nothing on the line. He made clear in his postgame comments Sunday that he expects to play the final two games, saying “yeah, probably” when asked whether he would have a problem with the Packers wanting to see backup DeShone Kizer.

Kizer said Monday that no one in the organization has mentioned anything to him about playing.

“Nope. Nothing,” Kizer said, via Rob Demovsky of ESPN.

Packers General Manager Brian Gutekunst would make the call on getting Kizer some playing time and/or protecting Rodgers from risk of injury. But interim head coach Joe Philbin said he has had no discussions with anyone about the quarterbacks.

“Obviously we have to go through the week, we would never put any player who wasn’t physically ready to go,” Philbin said. “That’s my philosophy for Aaron Rodgers or anyone else.

“In a general sense, my philosophy is football players are paid to play football games.”

Football players play football in football season was one of Bill Parcells’ favorite lines. It appears the Packers will stick with that philosophy and let Rodgers finish a disappointing season in which he didn’t come close to playing like a $134 million quarterback.