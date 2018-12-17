Eric Reid will have Colin Kaepernick on his cleats tonight

Eric Reid on Twitter

Colin Kaepernick hasn’t stepped onto an NFL field in two years, but his friend and former teammate Eric Reid will have Kaepernick’s image on his uniform tonight.

Reid, who joined Kaepernick in kneeling during the national anthem when they played for the 49ers, and who now plays for the Panthers, is wearing cleats tonight that have images of several civil rights protestors, including Kaepernick.

“My cleats for tonight,” Reid wrote on Twitter, with pictures of the shoes.

Reid credited artist Brandan Odums for designing the cleats and quoted him on his inspiration for the design.

“It’s a tribute to the history of protest, centered around the quote ‘if not us, who? If not now, when?’ meaning we all benefit and stand on the shoulders of those giants who decided their moment was best used for the sake of the people,” Odums said. “And it’s always the right time to do what’s right. No different from you using your moment to take a knee. It also has the 10-point platform of Colin’s Know Your Rights Camp.”

The NFL is encouraging players to use their cleats to draw attention to issues of importance to them as part of the “My cause, my cleats” campaign.