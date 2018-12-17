Falcons put Ito Smith on injured reserve

Getty Images

The Falcons’ season left the rails week ago, so what the heck, some more guys on IR just seems normal.

The team announced that running back Ito Smith was headed to injured reserve with a knee injury.

He’s worked as the backup to Tevin Coleman most of the year, and has 90 carries for 315 yards and four touchdowns.

The Falcons put starting running back Devonta Freeman on IR in Week Seven, and he’s eligible to come off the list this week. But with the team 5-9 and eliminated from playoff contention, it’s hard to see the point in that. Coach Dan Quinn just told reporters Freeman wasn’t ready to practice this week, so that should take care of that.