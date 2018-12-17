Giants have no plans to shut down Odell Beckham

Getty Images

Sunday’s shutout loss to the Titans ended any playoff pipe dreams for the Giants, but it didn’t change their hopes in regard to getting wide receiver Odell Beckham back on the field this season.

Beckham has missed the last two games with a quad injury that he described as a “hematoma” on Facebook last week. On Monday, Giants head coach Pat Shurmur said that Beckham is feeling better than he did last week and that there hasn’t been any thought to shutting him down with an eye on 2019.

Shurmur also said he’s “hopeful” that Beckham will be able to help the Giants find their way back to the scoreboard against the Colts this week.

“He’s like every other player,” Shurmur said, via Newsday. “We’re going to try to get him back for this Sunday.”

Beckham has 77 catches for 1,052 yards and six touchdowns as a receiver and he’s also thrown two passes for two touchdowns this season.