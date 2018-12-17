“Good chance” Kendall Fuller plays for Chiefs this week

Getty Images

Chiefs cornerback Kendall Fuller played through a broken wrist in last Thursday night’s loss to the Chargers and the team thinks he’s likely to be in the lineup in Week 16 against the Seahawks as well.

Fuller had surgery on Friday morning and head coach Andy Reid said there’s an optimistic outlook for Fuller to be in the lineup in Seattle.

“This is a short-term thing,” Reid said, via ESPN.com. “There’s a good chance he has an opportunity to play in the game coming up here.”

If Fuller does play, Reid suggested he’ll share the field with safety Eric Berry more than he did in his regular season debut last week. Berry played 30 snaps against the Chargers and Reid said the veteran’s heel came through it feeling well, which puts him on track to take on a bigger workload this weekend.