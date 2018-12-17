Greg Olsen posts he’s on his way toward a “full recovery”

Getty Images

Panthers tight end Greg Olsen auditioned for ESPN during the offseason as Monday Night Football looked for an analyst to replace Jon Gruden. Olsen appears to have a future in broadcasting.

But he sounds as if he has plans to continue playing.

Olsen underwent foot surgery Monday, his second procedure the past 16 months.

Via Joe Person of The Athletic, Olsen posted on Instagram that “surgery went well, and I am on my way towards a full recovery.”

Olsen played seven games last season and nine this season. He made 27 catches for 291 yards and four touchdowns.