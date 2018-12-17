Gregg Williams: Not fair to talk permanent head coaching job right now

Getty Images

Browns interim head coach Gregg Williams had no problem talking about all the permanent head coaching jobs he says he has been offered in the past, but he’s not interested in discussing the one staring him in the face.

The Browns’ 4-2 record under Williams and enthusiasm from players about the job the staff has done since Hue Jackson and Todd Haley were fired have led to musings about whether Williams could wind up staying in the job beyond the end of this season. Williams wasn’t willing to add his voice to those wondering about how things will play out when asked about it on Monday, however.

“I don’t think it’s fair to the players or anybody here. We’ll talk about that at the end,” Williams said, via Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com.

While Williams has commented about past head coaching offers, the current run in Cleveland has been the first time in a long time that there’s been any serious talk about him landing an NFL head coaching job. Whether the Browns are contemplating such a move remains speculative, but Williams is set to receive an interview for the job at the very least.