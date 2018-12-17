Hunter Henry expected to work on side during practice

Getty Images

Chargers tight end Hunter Henry has made significant strides since tearing the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee on the first day of organized team activities in May.

“Don’t be surprised to see him work his way back in,” Chargers coach Anthony Lynn said Monday, via Gilbert Manzano of the Orange County Register. “He may do some things on the side this week. He may start that as early as today, I’m not sure yet.”

The Chargers still have no official timetable for Henry’s return to the field. He has spent the season on the physically unable to perform list.

The team’s success motivated Henry even more to try to return this season.

“I think that’s what pushed me the whole time,” Henry said, via Manzano. “I tried to stay around as much as I could to kind of feed off that for my rehab.”

Chargers receiver Keenan Allen will join Henry working with trainers on the side. Doctors diagnosed Allen with a hip pointer after he took a hard fall on his hip during a near-touchdown catch against the Chiefs.

Running back Austin Ekeler missed last week’s game while in concussion protocol. He will undergo re-evaluation later today.

The Chargers will limit running back Melvin Gordon in practice Monday, but he appears on track to return Saturday against the Ravens.

Defensive tackle Brandon Mebane is back practicing after missing the past month to deal with the hospitalization of his daughter, Makenna, who’s in prenatal intensive care in Omaha due to a heart condition.