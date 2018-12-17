Jabrill Peppers ready to kick Hue Jackson’s butt again

Getty Images

The last time the Bengals and Browns played, Cleveland defensive back Jabrill Peppers promised to kick his former coach’s ass. The Browns did just that, too, with a 35-20 victory over Hue Jackson and the Bengals.

This time, Peppers promises more of the same.

“You know, I love coach Hue,” Peppers said Monday, via Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer. “He’s one of the reasons I’m here. But the one thing about coach is, he’s the ultimate competitor. It’s a business league and as a rookie when you come from a good school that has a good foundation of brotherhood, things like that, and you kind of want to bleed it over into the NFL, which sometimes you can. But at the end of the day, it’s a business.”

Jackson went 3-36-1 with the Browns. After they fired him, Jackson quickly took a job as an assistant back in Cincinnati. Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield expressed displeasure that Jackson would join a division rival so soon, and Browns safety Damarious Randall awarded his former coach a “game ball” on the Bengals sideline after an interception.

Peppers doesn’t begrudge Jackson for joining the Bengals.

“You can’t really get your feelings too involved or too hurt or feel any way about anything,” Peppers said. “But he’s the ultimate competitor. I knew he wasn’t going to stay away from the game long. I know how it looks. But he’s the ultimate competitor. He just wanted to be a part of the game and when the opportunity arises, he couldn’t turn it down. So I have no ill will towards him. I’m thankful for everything he taught me. Thankful that he brought me here. But I’m still looking forward to kicking his ass again.”