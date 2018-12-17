Jaguars putting Ronnie Harrison on injured reserve

Getty Images

The Jaguars just created a starting job for rookie safety Ronnie Harrison, and cut the veteran he replaced to clear the way.

So naturally, he’s done for the year now.

According to Daniel Popper of The Athletic, the Jaguars are putting Harrison on injured reserve after he suffered a knee injury in yesterday’s loss to Washington

Harrison had just replaced veteran Barry Church two weeks ago, and the Jaguars got a head start on their offseason pruning by releasing Church last week.

Harrison, their third-round pick from Alabama, was injured on the first series of the game, which is a decent metaphor for Jacksonville’s season.