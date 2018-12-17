Jaylen Samuels never had 19 carries in a game at any level before Sunday

Getty Images

The Steelers were without James Conner when the Patriots paid them a visit at Heinz Field on Sunday afternoon, but his absence didn’t stop them from snapping a three-game losing streak with a 17-10 win over a team that’s had their number of late.

Conner’s replacement had a lot to do with that. Fifth-round pick Jaylen Samuels ran 19 times for 142 yards and caught two passes for 30 yards on a day when Pittsburgh’s other big offensive guns were quiet. Samuels only had 23 carries in the first 13 games of the season and said after the game that he’s never been a workhorse back at any level.

Samuels was used often as a receiver or tight end in college and told Peter King of Football Morning in America that he “never had 19 carries in a game” at any level. Samuels also never ran for 100 yards in a game before going off against New England.

If Conner returns in Week 16 and stays healthy, Samuels probably won’t have 19 carries in a game again this season but the Steelers surely feel a lot more comfortable in the event he’s thrust into the lead role again.