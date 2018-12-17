Joe Flacco: It’s different, but “always exciting to be on the sideline” for win

Getty Images

Joe Flacco was in uniform as a backup for the first time in his NFL career on Sunday and Ravens head coach John Harbaugh’s hints that Flacco could be involved at some point never panned out during the 20-12 win over the Buccaneers.

Flacco reiterated the disappointment that comes with not being out there with the first team, but Lamar Jackson arriving in the first round of the draft meant there already was an expiration date on Flacco’s starting spot and Flacco wasn’t making any waves after the win.

“It’s different, but it’s a good team win, and it’s always exciting to be on the sideline like today,” Flacco said, via Richmond.com.

Flacco is likely headed elsewhere this offseason and the destination will likely be one that offers him a better chance of returning to the starting lineup in the future.