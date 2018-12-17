Josh Rosen will continue starting for Cardinals

Getty Images

The Cardinals pulled quarterback Josh Rosen in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s 40-14 loss to the Falcons after he threw two interceptions, took six sacks and got hit many more times, but they won’t be taking him out of the starting lineup.

That was the message from head coach Steve Wilks on Monday when he was asked about the possibility of playing out the string with Mike Glennon rather than the team’s first-round draft pick.

Wilks said he believes Rosen will continue to benefit from playing despite the shoddy state of the team’s offensive line and, via Darren Urban of the team’s website, that making a change would play into a “mindset of giving up and quitting.”

Given the importance of Rosen to future plans in Arizona, it’s not surprising that the Cardinals would opt to go this direction. Should the Rams and/or Seahawks subject Rosen to the same kind of pressure that the Falcons provided on Sunday, the team can opt to shut him down but if there’s anything left to gain this season it is from getting Rosen experience he can use to improve.