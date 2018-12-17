Kawann Short is active for Panthers

Getty Images

The Panthers haven’t had much good news lately, but they got some before Monday’s game.

Defensive tackle Kawann Short, who the team upgraded from doubtful to questionable earlier in the day, will play. He injured his calf in Thursday’s practice and missed Friday and Saturday.

Carolina will have Chandler Catanzaro kicking a second consecutive week. The Panthers already had ruled out Graham Gano with a knee injury.

The Panthers’ other inactives are cornerback Lorenzo Doss, receiver Mose Frazier, defensive end Marquis Haynes, running back Travaris Cadet, linebacker Andre Smith and defensive end Efe Obada.

The Saints already had ruled out left tackle Terron Armstead, who has missed the past four games. Armstead’s chest injury has kept Jermon Bushrod in the starting lineup.

New Orleans’ other inactives are receiver Austin Carr, receiver Simmie Cobbs, defensive end Trey Hendrickson, defensive lineman Mitch Loewen, offensive tackle Derek Newton and linebacker Manti Te’o.