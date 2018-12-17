Logan Ryan will miss the rest of the season after breaking leg

Getty Images

The Titans keep losing players, as they try to hang onto a chance at the playoffs.

The latest is cornerback Logan Ryan, who just tweeted out work that he broke his left fibula yesterday and would miss the rest of the season.

Ryan took pride in the fact he walked off the field with a broken leg, which is impressive.

He might not fit in with a coach like Pat Shurmur though, since he began his message by saying: “I believe the player should break his own news about his body.”

Either way, it’s a tough blow for the Titans, who added right tackle Jack Conklin and tight end Jonnu Smith to the list on IR last week.