Marcus Peters confronts fan during game

For the second straight week, an NFL player has confronted a fan during a game.

Last week, Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette threatening a fan with a beating. This week, Rams cornerback Marcus Peters approached the seating area at the L.A. Coliseum to express a few choice words to a fan that apparently was agitating him.

The details aren’t entirely clear; TMZ has posted an item on the situation but did not embed the video.

Fournette, according to Jaguars coach Doug Marrone, was reacting to a racial slur from a fan. Peters apparently was reacting to something that he regarded as undesirable or offensive.

Peters and/or coach Sean McVay likely will be asked about the situation this week. Although seemingly minor, it’s a distraction that the Rams don’t need as they hope to end a two-game losing streak.