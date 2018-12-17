Max Unger headed to locker room

Getty Images

Saints center Max Unger took a helmet-to-helmet hit from linebacker Thomas Davis early in the third quarter.

Unger left for the locker room for further evaluation after being checked for a concussion in the blue medical tent on the team’s sideline.

Unger was injured on Drew Brees‘ pass to Michael Thomas with 12:57 remaining in the third quarter. The play didn’t count, though, after Thomas and James Bradberry were called for offsetting penalties.

Cameron Tom entered the game for Unger.

Unger is one of the Saints’ most indispensable players, making all the line calls. He has started all but one game since joining the Saints before the 2015 season.